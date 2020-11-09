Obituary: Kimberlee Royce Pyles

Kimberlee Royce Pyles, 53, of Canton, OH, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Hospital, Canton, OH.

She was born September 3, 1967, in Boyton Beach, FL, a daughter of Larry T. and Susan M. Lahr Coffeen of High Falls, GA.

Kimberlee loved her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing games, cooking and playing cards. Kimberlee was a gymnastics instructor and was a competitive gymnast. She was also a Christian by faith.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Terry Pyles; one daughter, Heather Rector (Franklin) of Vienna; one son, Mathew Barton (Christy) of Cutler, OH; three sisters, Laurie Spohn (Chris) of Dacula, GA, Pepper Westerfield (Bil) of Redington Beach, FL and Heather Chastain (Steve) of Seminole, FL; five grandchildren, Ares Keefe, Landyn Barton, Madison Rector, Brantley Rector and Zayla Sampson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kimberlee was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Coffeen; and a niece, Sara Spohn.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Burial will follow at Merrills Chapel Cemetery, Wirt County. Visitation will be from noon to 1 pm.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

