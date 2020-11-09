Obituary: Norma J. Grinstead

Norma J. Grinstead, 82, formerly of Belpre, OH died Friday November 6, 2020 at Muskingum Skilled Nursing Home. She was born in Pomeroy, OH a daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Tolbert) Bearhs.

She retired from Belpre City School, where she worked as a cook, and was a very active member of Belpre Heights United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three daughters Lori Brooker (Mike) of Beverly, Paula Ayers (Francis) of Davisville, WV, and Amy McCain (Dale) of Coolville, OH; five grandsons Kyle (Heather) and Shane Brooker, Brandon Ayers (Maggie), and Jason and Donnie McCain; five great granddaughters Zoie and Tessa Brooker, baby Ayers due in March, and Raelynn and Makayla McCain; and a sister Florence Wood of Coolville, OH.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Grinstead; two sisters Betty Spencer and Dorothy Richie; and a brother Willis Bearhs.

Services will be Tuesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Reverend Paul McGuire officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery in New Haven, WV. Visitation will be Tuesday 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.