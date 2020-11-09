Obituary: Rae Etta Shaffer

Rae Etta Shaffer, 86, of Vienna, WV, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Bellaire Country Club Assisted Living, Bellaire, OH.

She was born June 6, 1934, in Otters Slide, WV, a daughter of the late John and Mabel Mason Wiseman.

Rae Etta graduated from Parkersburg High School, the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing where she received her R.N. Degree and Ohio University in Athens, OH, where she received her B.S. Degree. Her nursing career spanned fifty years. Rae Etta worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, Marietta City Health Department Nurse, Kardex Systems in Reno, OH, as Industrial Nurse and The Infection Control Nurse at the Washington County Health Department in Marietta. She was a member of the Industrial Nurses Association, the Order of Eastern Star in Parkersburg and the Vienna Baptist Church, Vienna, WV.

She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Shaffer-Palmer (Jeff) of Moundsville, WV; two grandchildren, Dr. Katie Palmer of Vienna and Matthew Palmer of Vienna; one brother, Mason Wiseman (Sandra) of Fleming, OH; one niece, Jessica Wiseman of Ranger, TX; and one nephew, Joshua Wiseman of China.

In addition to her parents, Rae Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Stanton W. Shaffer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 10 am till time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Red Cross 220 8th St. Parkersburg, WV, 26101.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

