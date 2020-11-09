Obituary: Ronald Lee Townsend

Ronald Lee Townsend, 61, of Parkersburg passed away November 3, 2020 at his residence.

Ronald was born on May 19, 1959 and was the son of Harry Mitchell Townsend and Betty Lee (Davis) Townsend.

Ronald enjoyed spending his time fishing, cooking, taking care of his lawn, bird watching with his grandchildren and teaching them about the birds of West Virginia. Ronald graduated from WVUP in December of 2013 for Heating and Ventilation, A.C. and Refrigeration. Ronald proudly served our country in the United States Army, United States Army Reserves, and United States Army Individual Ready Reserves.

Ronald is survived by his wife Sherree Townsend, daughter Lesia Townsend, brothers Steve Townsend, Doug Townsend, and Mike Townsend, as well as his sister Connie Parker, his 23 grandchildren, and several others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons Mitchell Ray Townsend and Eric Patrick Townsend, several grandchildren, and a set of great-grand twins.

Funeral services will be not be held due to the current situation with COVID-19.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Sherree Townsend at 312 Red Hill Road, Parkersburg WV 26104.

