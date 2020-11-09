Obituary: Roy Eugene Moore, Jr.

Roy Eugene Moore, Jr., 68, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 19, 1951 in New Matamoras, OH to the late Juanita Myers and Roy Eugene Moore, Sr.

Roy retired from Vadakin Inc. after 30 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the B.P.O. Elks #477 and a member of the V.F.W. Post #5108.

He is survived by a daughter, Torie Moore; two sons, Toby Moore (Fran) and Todd Moore; four grandchildren, Drew Moore, Justin Moore, Natalia Montgomery and Cohen Montgomery; a sister, Donalene “Doni” and close family friend, Rosa Reynolds.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Troy David Moore; a grandson, Jacob Moore and three brothers, Mike, Rick and Lloyd Moore.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta with Pastor David “Packy” Beaver officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until the time of service.

