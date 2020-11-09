Obituary: Sallie Ann Stubbs Boord

Sallie Ann Stubbs Boord, 79, beloved mother of Stacie and Stephen Boord, passed away on November 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Stanley Boord. Stacie Boord’s family includes Kevin Kirsch (son-in-law), Jadyn Talbott-Boord (granddaughter) and grandsons Jake, Gibson and Garrett Kirsch. Stephen Boord’s family includes Mara O’Malley Boord (daughter-in-law) and Regan (granddaughter), Diego (grandson) and Maggie (granddaughter) Boord. She leaves many other loved ones behind including her beloved siblings and nieces and nephews.

Sallie is remembered as kind and playful with a wonderful sense of humor. She had a loud, unforgettable laugh that was absolutely contagious. She loved deeply and had a genuine interest in the lives of others. She easily engaged in multi-hour conversations with friends and strangers alike. To know Sallie was to love her.

Sallie was born on February 5, 1941 in Cincinnati to Paul Stubbs and Vera Stubbs McCarty and was a graduate of New Richmond High School, Class of 1959. Sallie had a lifelong passion for learning and education. Without the financial means to pay for college, Sallie met with Judge Haussermann and asked the successful businessman if he would pay for her college. Although Mr. Haussermann did not know Sallie, he agreed, and Sallie earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1963. His generosity allowed Sallie to pursue a 30+ year career in teaching and help hundreds of children. He also proudly paid for her dress when she won first runner up in the Miss Kentucky pageant. She later earned a master’s degree from Marietta College.

After college, Sallie’s dream of traveling the world led her to a job teaching children of US military families in Germany. Her years in Europe were among the happiest of her life. She met Lieutenant Stanley Boord in Germany, and the couple were married in Switzerland in 1967.

Stan and Sallie moved to Marietta, Ohio in 1975, and Sallie began her career as a teacher at Barlow-Vincent Elementary School in the Warren Local School District. She dearly loved her students and colleagues. Fellow teachers describe her as a caring and compassionate teacher, well-organized, with a bubbly personality that lit up the teacher’s lounge.

Stan passed away in 1980. As a single mom, Sallie’s selfless devotion to her children provided Stacie and Steve with a joy-filled childhood. She attended every choir and theatrical performance, cheerleading competition, swim meet, and football, soccer, and basketball game. She loved Stacie and Steve’s friends, and eagerly welcomed them into her home and volunteered at school functions.

Sallie was active in Marietta as a member of the First Congregational Church, Junior Reading Club, WDI, and served as chair of the environmental committee for Marietta’s Vision 2020 initiative.

Sallie loved the performing arts and was active in musical theater in high school and performed in the Top Hat Revue in Marietta. Sallie was constantly singing and filled her home with the sound of her beautiful voice. She particularly loved Shadowbox Live in Columbus, Ohio and was a regular patron at all their performances. She adored watching Stacie and the entire ensemble cast perform.

Sallie instilled a love for travel, history, and art in her children, who now share that passion with their families. Sallie loved her grandchildren so much. As a child, Sallie had a special relationship with her grandmother, and desperately wanted to be a grandmother herself. The greatest grief of her passing is her earthly time with her grandchildren was simply too short, but the family knows she is watching over them from heaven.

Visitation at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 4th St, Marietta, OH 45750 on Tuesday, November 10, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Memorial Service at First Congregational Church, 318 Front St, Marietta, OH 45750 on Wednesday, November 11 at 2:00PM. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Sallie Stubbs Boord Scholarship Fund at Eastern Kentucky University to pass forward Judge Haussermann’s generosity, by providing the transformative gift of a college education to another aspiring teacher. 48% of EKU students are first generation college students. Financial contributions may be sent to Eastern

Kentucky University Foundation Inc., CPO 19 521 Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, KY 40475 with the notation for the Sallie Stubbs Boord Scholarship Fund.