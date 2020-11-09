Veterans Day events scheduled in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, holding traditional Veterans Day parades poses challenges. However, many cities are planning safe ways to recognize area veterans. Find details of upcoming events in the Mid-Ohio Valley below. WTAP will continue to provide updates about additional events as more information becomes available.

Marietta: There will be a drive-by reverse parade, starting at between Papa Johns and Phillips Elementary on Wayne St., make a loop in front of elementary, go back down Elmwood Ave, and back onto Pike St. Veterans will be driving, students and others who wish to honor the veterans will be standing.

In addition, Marietta Morning Rotary will be hosting a Veterans Day flag dedication on November 11 at 2 P.M., at the Discovery Gardens. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of the club’s first president and Air Force veteran, Charlie Schob.

Parkersburg: A ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at 10 A.M. at City Park. It will include speakers, performances of the national anthem and the anthems for each branch of the military, and more.

Ripley: On Wednesday, Nov. 11 with a 10 A.M., there will be a parade followed by a ceremony. The parade will begin near Ripley High School and proceeds to the Veterans Memorial on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. A number of veterans, special guests, and guest speakers will participate, and Ripley High School’s 2020 homecoming court will be honoring their own military connections.

Vienna: Wednesday, November 11 at 12 P.M. at Spencer’s Landing’s Cold Star Memorial, at the intersection of 28th St. and River Rd. The ceremony will include statements from Mayor Randy Rapp, Jerry Smith of the Wood County Detachment 1087 Marine Corp League, and others. It will also include live music from Nicole Stewart, the National Anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

WVUP: West Virginia University at Parkersburg will host a virtual Veteran’s Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 11, at 12:15 P.M., on Facebook Live and YouTube. The presentation, given by Veterans Advocate Darren Shearlock, will honor veterans with a period of thanks, discussion of the history and meaning of Veterans Day and how WVU Parkersburg serves its veteran community.

