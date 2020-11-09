Virgin Hyperloop holds first passenger test-ride

(CNN) - An unproven transportation system called a “hyperloop” gave its first test ride in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Called the Virgin Hyperloop, it uses magnets and vacuum tubes to move pods.

The goal is to reach 600 mph with low energy expenditure, but the test run was much slower due to the length of the track.

Virgin Hyperloop is still raising money for a six-mile test facility. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is also interested in the technology.

