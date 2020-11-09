Advertisement

Virgin Hyperloop holds first passenger test-ride

The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on Sunday.(Source: Virgin Hyperloop One/CNN/file)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - An unproven transportation system called a “hyperloop” gave its first test ride in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Called the Virgin Hyperloop, it uses magnets and vacuum tubes to move pods.

The goal is to reach 600 mph with low energy expenditure, but the test run was much slower due to the length of the track.

Virgin Hyperloop is still raising money for a six-mile test facility. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is also interested in the technology.

