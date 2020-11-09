Advertisement

Waterford Water and Sewer Association is still dealing with manganese issue

Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department issued an alert for customers of the Waterford Water and Sewer Association last Friday and the alert still stands.

Rhonda Turner, a clerk and board member of the association, tells us that the Waterford Water and Sewer Association is still dealing with high levels of manganese in their water.

She says that the manganese is coming from the soil.

The company is currently looking for a chemical solution to combat the manganese and their operator is in contact with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The health department has advised against giving this water to infants younger than six months old.

Boiling water will also not get rid of the element.

Manganese is a naturally-occurring element that can cause neurological problems if there’s life-time exposure to levels higher than zero point three milligrams per liter, according to the EPA. However, Jerry Barnett, the association’s president, told us last week that there has not been any long-term or life-time exposure.

The association serves about 275 customers in the Waterford area.

