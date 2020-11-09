West Virginia University professor explains why election results took so long

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This election has been filled to the brim with emotion as well as confusion.

One of the big sources of frustration has been the wait for key states to announce results.

WVU Politics Associate Professor John Kilwein says multiple states had to wait until election day to count their mail-in ballots.

“Anywhere where there’s mail in ballots, it’s going to go slow, more slowly, and so it depends...it depends on really the state laws. So, in a way...and Pennsylvania’s a better example. The state legislatures and, specifically, the general assembly in Pennsylvania said that the ballots that were mailed in cannot be counted until the day of election day: last Tuesday,” he said.

Kilwein also said that this, on top of the pandemic pushing people to avoid in-person-voting, made it so the process would be slow by design.

He added that states that have used mail-in ballots more than others in the past tended to be more efficient in the 2020 election.

