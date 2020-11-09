WTAP features local photographer Danny Carpenter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Danny Carpenter is a local photographer whose work was recently featured at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Although Carpenter’s favorite subject is wildlife, he got his start in photography through his interest in cars about 10 years ago.

In fact, he was once a collector.

Carpenter told WTAP, “I was really passionate about the cars and I picked up a camera, started taking pictures of the cars and with the background of nature and a hunter, I took it to the woods and i fell in love with it.”

This passion takes him far and wide. As Carpenter put it, he goes where the action is.

Sometimes this takes him to where the eagles migrate. Sometimes this takes him to where the elk fight for the attention of mates.

One of his favorite wildlife subjects is eagles.

“Typically when you get in the concentration of eagles, they’re all after the same thing: fish. So when one bald eagle catches it, there’s usually one or two waiting by and as soon as it gets out of the water it struggles on. It’s a fight,” he said. “It’s exciting. Same with the Elk. When you get a couple of nice bulls fighting for the harem of cows, you’re always waiting for that big fight to break out and it usually happens,” he added.

From his pictures, you might suspect that Carpenter is always right where the action is but a staple of the nature photographer is patience.

“It requires a lot of patience. I’ve sat for a week, daylight to dark, and not got a single shot,” he said.

Wildlife isn’t the only thing Carpenter takes pictures of. He takes pictures of whatever interests him.

One of these interests is taking pictures for benefits. Carpenter knows how much impact they can make from personal experience.

“A few years ago my family was going through the journey that a lot of families go through with dealing with cancer. My nephew, Eli...he was battling brain cancer and the whole community, the whole city, and the whole country really pitched in and helped our family out,” he said.

When Carpenter isn’t taking pictures, he works as a pipe-fitter.

He said he fits in time for photography whenever he can.

“My wife says don’t you ever think about anything else? No, it’s all i think about,” he laughed.

