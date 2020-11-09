WVSSAC discusses what being orange on this week’s WVDE map means for athletes

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County has moved from gold to orange on this week’s West Virginia Department of Education map, meaning that athletes cannot participate in competitions.

According to Bernie Dolan, the Executive Director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, going orange limits teams to just practices, if they are a moderate or high risk sport.

“Right now, it limits them to practice and their practices can’t include scrimmaging,” said Dolan. “It can’t include any face to face, so they can do drills and things like that, but not actual scrimmaging face to face.”

Moderate to high risk sports include volleyball, soccer and football.

Dolan says they will continue to see if there is any possible way that teams in orange and red counties can participate in athletic events.

“We just finished up the volleyball regionals and we got the first round of football coming up,” said Dolan. “We got state volleyball next week. We do have a number of counties who are in the orange and we are asking, checking to see if there is a way to possibly get them in. But at this point, no schools have been able to participate in games, if you are orange or red, if they are the moderate or high risks sports.”

