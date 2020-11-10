Advertisement

Crews battling fire in Wayne National Forest in Washington County

U.S. Forest Service crews are battling a fire in the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.
U.S. Forest Service crews are battling a fire in the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A wildland firefighting crew is battling a blaze in a section of the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the “Dave Fire” is located on the Green Wood Trail, 1.4 miles northwest of the Leith Run Recreation Area and 1.2 miles south of the Scenic River Trailhead on County Road 9.

The Forest Service said crews hiked to the scene early Tuesday and that “fire suppression operations are expected to continue throughout the day,” with more crews expected to be brought to the area.

The Forest Service has asked people to avoid the area for their own safety and that of firefighting crews.

The Wayne National Forest is covers 244,000 acres in southeastern Ohio, including more than 63,000 acres in the Marietta Unit, which includes Washington, Monroe and Noble counties. It is Ohio’s only national forest.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates online and during WTAP News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mowrey
Belpre man arrested on counterfeiting charges
Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77
COVID-19 outbreak identified in Washington County business
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 16 deaths, 511 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Latest News

Update: Wood County canvass suspended until Monday
Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77
Parkersburg's 2030 Comprehensive plan will guide areas such as housing and transportation for...
Parkersburg’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan is open for feedback
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 16 deaths, 511 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday