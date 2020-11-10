Crews battling fire in Wayne National Forest in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A wildland firefighting crew is battling a blaze in a section of the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the “Dave Fire” is located on the Green Wood Trail, 1.4 miles northwest of the Leith Run Recreation Area and 1.2 miles south of the Scenic River Trailhead on County Road 9.

The Forest Service said crews hiked to the scene early Tuesday and that “fire suppression operations are expected to continue throughout the day,” with more crews expected to be brought to the area.

The Forest Service has asked people to avoid the area for their own safety and that of firefighting crews.

The Wayne National Forest is covers 244,000 acres in southeastern Ohio, including more than 63,000 acres in the Marietta Unit, which includes Washington, Monroe and Noble counties. It is Ohio’s only national forest.

