Digital Heart Walk event brings in $34,000 in life-saving funds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the annual Mid-Ohio Valley Heart Walk became a digital event. This special take on the Heart Walk brought people together in the region via Facebook and encouraged area walkers to do so safely and being socially distant. In the end, the event ended up raising $34,000 in life-saving funds, which aid the American Heart Association in research and educational outreach.

“We are incredibly grateful to the many sponsors and walkers who helped keep this event alive during the pandemic,” said Michelle Loehr, Executive Director for the American Heart Association. “Now, more than ever, our work is important, and the funds raised from this event will help us save countless lives in the Mid-Ohio Valley region.”

The Mid-Ohio Valley Heart Walk Digital Experience was sponsored by WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, WesBanco, Parkersburg Cardiology Associates, UniCare, Parkersburg-Marietta Contractors Association and Highmark West Virginia. Media supporters were WTAP News and Z106.1 FM (Results Radio).

The funds raised from the Mid-Ohio Valley Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.

