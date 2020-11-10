Advertisement

EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data

Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.
Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform.

The EU’s executive commission, the bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said Tuesday that the charges have been sent to the company.

The commission said it takes issue with Amazon’s systematic use of non-public business data to avoid “the normal risks of competition and to leverage its dominance” for e-commerce services in France and Germany, the company’s two biggest markets in the EU.

The EU started looking into Amazon in 2018 and has been focusing on its dual role as a marketplace and retailer.

In addition to selling its own products, the U.S. company allows third-party retailers to sell their own goods through its site. Last year, more than half of the items sold on Amazon worldwide were from these outside merchants.

Amazon faces a possible fine of up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue, which could amount to billions of dollars. The company rejected the accusations.

“We disagree with the preliminary assertions of the European Commission and will continue to make every effort to ensure it has an accurate understanding of the facts,” the company said in a statement.

The company can, under EU rules, reply to the charges in writing and present its case in an oral hearing.

It’s the EU’s latest effort to curb the power of big technology companies, following a series of multibillion dollar antitrust fines against Google in previous years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mowrey
Belpre man arrested on counterfeiting charges
COVID-19 outbreak identified in Washington County business
WVSSAC
WVSSAC discusses what being orange on this week’s WVDE map means for athletes
Wreck on Broadway Avenue
Parkersburg authorities respond to wreck on Broadway Avenue

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a news conference at the Republican...
GOP backs Trump as he fights election results, transition
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly...
In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father