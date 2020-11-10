MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said Tuesday it’s dealing with nearly three dozen COVID-19 outbreaks and 418 active cases but that the region’s two biggest hospitals still have the capacity to treat people who have the virus.

The outbreaks at six schools, two colleges, five churches, eight long-term care facilities, five health-care facilities, two correctional facilities and several area businesses are taking place amid a surge of 418 active positive cases in the MOVHD’s six-county coverage area that includes Wood, Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane and Wirt counties.

“Although (WVU Medicine) Camden Clark and Marietta Memorial have many COVID-19 patients, they are not at a capacity where they will not or can not continue to take care of COVID patients,” the MOVHD said in a news release.

The MOVHD did not provide additional identifying information about any of the outbreaks but did say that only one case involving a resident or employee of a long-term care facility constitutes an outbreak because of “the congregate setting where COVID can be passed quickly if rigorous restrictions are not put into place.”

Jennifer Offenberger, association vice president for service excellence at Memorial Health, said Tuesday that there are 29 people currently in the hospital’s COVID unit.

“This is really a critical time for our region," Offenberger said. “It’s probably the most critical since COVID-19 began. We encourage you to rethink large gatherings. It’s hard to do during the holidays, very important family time. But ensuring that we are doing everything we can to reduce the spread will be important for our region.”

The number of COVID-19 patients at Camden Clark was not available on Tuesday, but a spokesman said the hospital still has the capacity to treat COVID patients.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the MOVHD reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Wood County - total cases, 888; active cases, 355; recovered cases, 524; total deaths, nine; total probable cases, 304; active probable cases, 226

Calhoun County - total cases, 35; active cases, four; recovered cases, 31; total deaths, none; total probable cases, seven; active probable cases, two

Pleasants County - total cases, 42; active cases, 18; recovered cases, 21; total deaths, three; total probable cases, five; active probable cases, two

Ritchie County - total cases, 55; active cases, 19; recovered cases, 36; total deaths, none; total probable cases, 17; active probable cases, 13

Roane - total cases, 118; active cases, 12; recovered cases, 104; total deaths, two; total probable cases, four; active probable cases, three

Wirt County - total cases, 46; active cases, 10; recovered cases, 35; total deaths, one; total probable cases, 14; active probable cases, six

“As the cases continue to climb, MOVHD is working hard to contact the positive cases, interview the individual and find out who might have been a contact of the positive,” the department said. "With support from the National Guard, we try to reach those contacts and inform them that they have been exposed to a positive case (no name is given). These individuals are requested to quarantine for 14 days to try to keep from spreading the disease. "

The MOVHD also said that if you have been notified by a doctor or testing facility that you have COVID-19, you should stay at home and away from other persons in the house.

With increased testing, additional cases, and an escalation in outbreaks, the MOVHD asks that the "community be patient with us as we make every effort to contact persons as quickly as possible. "

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.