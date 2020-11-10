Advertisement

Obituary: Benny Leo Nelson

Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Benny Leo Nelson, 86 of Parkersburg, passed away November 9, 2020 at his residence.  He was born September 22, 1934 in Petroleum, WV a son of the late Clyde P. and Rose B. Kerns Nelson.

Benny retired from Kaiser Aluminum after 39 years of service.  He served his country in the U. S. Air Force and was an avid outdoorsman.

Surviving is his brother Clyde Wesley Nelson of Boaz, WV, grandsons:  Danny Matthew Nelson (Beth) of Parkersburg, Benjamin Everett Nelson (Alisa) of Tupper’s Plains, OH and Michael Ross Nelson of Coolville.

He also leaves behind great grandchildren:  Cody Matthew, Haley Nicole, Jackson and Isabella Maria along with several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty R. Cook Nelson in 2019, his son Danny Nelson in 2016, brother Elmer “Bud” Nelson and sister Ursula “Tootie” Oliver.

Funeral services will be Thursday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Rufus Hoalcraft officiating.  Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8PM and one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jeffery Clayton Harness
Obituary: Charlotte Sue Griffin
Obituary: Charlotte Sue Griffin
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Robert “Bob” Mitchell Bly
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bobby Gene Kimball

Obituaries

Obituary: Roy Eugene Moore, Jr.
Obituary: Roy Eugene Moore, Jr.
Obituary: Rae Etta Shaffer
Obituary: Rae Etta Shaffer
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Paul Thompson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Robert M. Bly
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: David W. Ramage
Obituary: Dennis Wayne Amos
Obituary: Dennis Wayne Amos