Obituary: Bobby Jack Fowler

Bobby Jack Fowler, 83, of Parkersburg passed away November 9th, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 1, 1936, a son to the late Henry Herbert and Francis Marie Fowler. Bobby served in the US Air Force and was a milkman for United Dairy for 30+ years. He enjoyed hunting, football, reading, and NASCAR. Bobby was also known for his quick wit and great sense of humor.

Surviving Bobby is daughters Melissa Blakely and Kimberly Fowler; son Bobby Jack Fowler Jr.; and grandchildren Brady Jack Fowler and Seneca Marie Fowler

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Ellen Fowler.

Entombment Services for Bobby will be held Thursday, November 11th, at 1pm, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital

