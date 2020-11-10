Obituary: Charlotte Sue Griffin

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Charlotte Sue Griffin, 84, of Williamstown, West Virginia, passed away at her residence Monday, November 9, 2020.

She was born January 20, 1936 in Grafton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian Gertrude Cain Newlon.

Charlotte was a member of Boaz Baptist Church, where she was a former church clerk, deaconess, and decorator, and was a retired secretary, working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, HRB Singer in State College, Pennsylvania, and at Pennsylvania State University in the Liberal Arts Department, and she was an avid decorator, seamstress, quilter, and rug hooker. Most of all she loved the Lord and her family.

She is survived by her husband, William Griffin; one daughter, Cheryl Cumpston (Fred) of Parkersburg; four sons, Craig Kerr (Kimberly) of Wheeling, West Virginia, Robert Griffin and William Griffin, both of California, and Brian Griffin (Debra) of Colorado; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by an infant sister, Patricia Ann Newlon; and one brother, Gary A. Newlon; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, West Virginia with Pastor Bob Alfred officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, CDC guidelines will be observed, social distancing and facial masks are required.

