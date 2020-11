Obituary: Jeffery Clayton Harness

Jeffery Clayton Harness , 69, of Belpre passed away November 2, 2020 at the residence.

Jeffery was born on September 10, 1951 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of Thomas Leroy Harness and Gloria Jean Harness.

Graveside Services will be Thursday 10:30 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Adam Meyers officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.