Obituary: Robert “Bob” Mitchell Bly

Robert “Bob” Mitchell Bly, 81, of Belpre passed away November 8, 2020 at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice of Marietta.

He was born on October 31, 1939 in Jamestown, NY, the son of the late Marvin & Margret Bly.

Bob was a former pilot, enjoyed flying, boating and gun enthusiast. He was a member of National Association of Gun Rights, member of First Church of the Nazarene and proudly served in both the United States Air Force and United States Navy.

Surviving Bob is his wife, Judith Bly, daughter, Robyn Dunford of Bucyrus, OH, sons, Paul Bly of Littleton, CO, Scott Bly of Key West, Florida, step-daughters, Debbie Wingrove of Parkersburg, WV, Becky Wagner of Stockport, OH, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, one brother and one sister both of Jamestown, NY.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Moore

Memorial service planned at a later time. Flowers and cards can be sent to wife, Judy Bly.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, of their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.