Ohio governor to give COVID-19 address Wednesday

Speech is first since summer on pandemic
Governor DeWine, in a visit to the Mid-Ohio Valley October 16, talks about people's personal...
Governor DeWine, in a visit to the Mid-Ohio Valley October 16, talks about people's personal responsibility to fight COVID and how it effects our institutions.
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give a statewide address Wednesday night, making it the second time he will make a public appeal about the severity of the coronavirus' spread since the pandemic began in March.

The address is scheduled to begin at 5:30 P.M. The governor did not have his regular Tuesday briefing on the virus, after hosting a discussion of doctors from hospitals throughout the state.

Early on DeWine stood out as a rare GOP governor ringing the alarm on the virus and enforcing aggressive precautions statewide. The lifelong politician also stood alone within his party in pushing for mask-wearing and social distancing enforcement.

Ohio has remained under a statewide mask mandate since July, the announcement of which followed the governor’s first statewide address.

The announcement of the address comes as the state continues to break new records. 

