Advertisement

Parkersburg’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan is open for feedback

Parkersburg's 2030 Comprehensive plan will guide areas such as housing and transportation for...
Parkersburg's 2030 Comprehensive plan will guide areas such as housing and transportation for the next decade.(Laura Bowen | Laura Bowen)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Although the open house has passed, you can still submit feedback about Parkersburg’s 2030 comprehensive plan until December first.

The proposed plan will guide development for the next decade. This includes expansion and management of land-use, economic development, housing, transportation, and public services.

Parkersburg’s City Planner Janney Lockman says community involvement in the plan is key.

“One of the most important parts of building this plan has been community involvement and getting people who live, work, and go to school here in Parkersburg to provide their input because we’re an office of five people so there’s only so much we know about what your experience has been living and being in Parkersburg,” she said.

The plan is over 100 pages so no one expects you to read the whole thing, but Lockman had some suggestions on what to look for.

“I think if somebody who lives in Parkersburg or works here would be interested in looking at the plan, I think a good place to start is the focus areas, in where you work in or near one of the focus areas. I think the focus areas are kind of the main part, and the part that sets this plan aside from the update of the plan that we did back in 2010. But I would also say we have sections about things like housing, transportation, parks and recreation, public services, and economic development,” she said.

According to the posted plan, Planning Focus Areas are "strategically identified areas in Parkersburg that warrant special planning consideration.”

There is also a video at www.pkb2030.org that goes over the plan. This is the site where you can read the whole plan and submit comments.

The plan will be reviewed by the Municipal Planning Commission on December first and that meeting will be open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 outbreak identified in Washington County business
Daniel Mowrey
Belpre man arrested on counterfeiting charges
Wood County Schools has created an online dashboard to report confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Wood County Schools announce learning plan as school map sends students home
Wreck on Broadway Avenue
Parkersburg authorities respond to wreck on Broadway Avenue

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. shatters record with 28 new COVID-19 deaths
The enhancements will be for ninth street through thirteenth street,
Market Street enhancement project will be explained in a public meeting
The Washington County Health Department warns against giving this water to infants younger than...
Waterford Water and Sewer Association is still dealing with manganese issue
WTAP News @ 5 - Public meeting about Market Street enhancement will be held Tuesday
WTAP News @ 5 - Public meeting about Market Street enhancement will be held Tuesday