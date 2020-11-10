Parkersburg’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan is open for feedback

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Although the open house has passed, you can still submit feedback about Parkersburg’s 2030 comprehensive plan until December first.

The proposed plan will guide development for the next decade. This includes expansion and management of land-use, economic development, housing, transportation, and public services.

Parkersburg’s City Planner Janney Lockman says community involvement in the plan is key.

“One of the most important parts of building this plan has been community involvement and getting people who live, work, and go to school here in Parkersburg to provide their input because we’re an office of five people so there’s only so much we know about what your experience has been living and being in Parkersburg,” she said.

The plan is over 100 pages so no one expects you to read the whole thing, but Lockman had some suggestions on what to look for.

“I think if somebody who lives in Parkersburg or works here would be interested in looking at the plan, I think a good place to start is the focus areas, in where you work in or near one of the focus areas. I think the focus areas are kind of the main part, and the part that sets this plan aside from the update of the plan that we did back in 2010. But I would also say we have sections about things like housing, transportation, parks and recreation, public services, and economic development,” she said.

According to the posted plan, Planning Focus Areas are "strategically identified areas in Parkersburg that warrant special planning consideration.”

There is also a video at www.pkb2030.org that goes over the plan. This is the site where you can read the whole plan and submit comments.

The plan will be reviewed by the Municipal Planning Commission on December first and that meeting will be open to the public.

