Signs replace in-person veterans events

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s become common for schools to hold events leading up to Veterans Day, honoring those who served in the nation’s armed forces.

With Veterans Day normally a holiday for students, dozens of events normally would have been held in area schools by now.

But not only were they not scheduled this year due to the pandemic, Wood County Schools went from in-person to virtual learning Monday, when the county’s virus alert level increased to orange.

Edison Middle School students, instead, made signs honoring our local-past and present-members of the military.

They’ve been placed throughout Parkersburg, including in Government Square downtown, in front of the Parkersburg City Building.

The school’s leaders believe not being to honor military veterans in person, doesn’t mean their sacrifices should be forgotten.

“We decided that we needed to come up with a different plan so we could recognize them, but do it as safely as we possibly could," Edison Principal Janet Sears said Tuesday. "So we put the signs in different places around Parkersburg, to make them as visible as possible so could recognize a group of people who very much needs recognized.”

The signs will remain on display through the end of this week.

Sears says the school looks forward to 2021, when it hopes it can again hold in-person events recognizing the area’s military veterans.

