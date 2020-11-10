Advertisement

Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77

No one taken to hospital
Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Tuesday morning single-vehicle wreck on I-77 SB sent a car off the side of the road at the 171 MM, and elevated on a hill.

According to the Wood County 9-1-1 Center, there were reports from the scene that the driver may have sustained some injuries, but no one from the scene was transported to the hospital.

Traffic was largely unaffected, only being impacted for a five minute stretch when the car was being transported away from the scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral Wells and Lubeck Fire Departments, and St. Joe’s Ambulance all responded to the crash, which occurred around 7:15 a.m.

