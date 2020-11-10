St. Mary Catholic School hosting drive-through fish fry fundraiser

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - St. Mary Catholic School typically holds its fish fry fundraiser close to Easter, during the season of Lent. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unable to do so this year. So the school decided to hold the fundraiser Friday, November 13 instead.

“We always hear such great things about the fish fry. So we decided, let’s try to bring it back but in a different way, at a different time of year,” said Principal Elizabeth Tokodi, “People still like to eat out, and still like to do things to help the community, so we decided to move forward,” she added.

Meals will be handed out in a drive-through, with visitors remaining inside their vehicles. Each meal will include fried fish, french fries, green beans, and coleslaw. All funds raised will directly benefit the school.

Visitors will enter on Marion Street or Montgomery Street and drive through the parish center parking lot. Call-ahead meal orders are not required or accepted.

The event is an example of the creative fundraising alternatives many organizations have turned to as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We still need to do fundraising for the school, but we’ve had to come at it in a different way,” Tokodi said.

