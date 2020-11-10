Advertisement

Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies

The suspect is the estranged husband of the victim’s fiance.
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020(Salem Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Salem Police say the suspect in Monday’s shooting in Salem and carjacking in Blacksburg has been arrested.

US Marshals took Zane Christian into custody Tuesday morning in Ravenswood, West Virginia. That’s about three and a half hours from Salem, off I-77 along the Ohio River.

He is in jail there awaiting extradition to Virginia.

“Whenever a case stretches across several jurisdiction and in this case into another state, it takes a team effort to bring a suspect into custody,” says Mike Crawley, Salem Police Chief. “We greatly appreciate the assistance the Virginia State Police, Roanoke County Police, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service provided to make sure Zane Christian was taken into custody.”

Salem Police say this is the first homicide of 2020 there.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man shot in a Salem parking lot Monday has died, according to a city spokesman, and the suspect, who is still being sought, has been charged with felony murder.

Rico Turner, 27, of Bedford, died Monday night after being shot Monday afternoon outside a Kroger supermarket at Main Street and Electric Road in Lakeside Plaza.

The suspect has been identified as Zane Chandler Christian of Christiansburg. He has been charged by Salem Police with Felony Murder, Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm and three counts of Child Neglect.

Christian is the estranged husband of Turner’s fiance, who was with Turner when he was shot, according to Salem Circuit Court records obtained by WDBJ7. He was driving his black BMW at the time of the shooting; that car was found later in the day at the scene of a carjacking in Blacksburg Monday afternoon, for which he is also being sought.

Three young children were also with Turner and his fiancee during the shooting, leading to the child neglect charges.

An investigation by Salem Police, the FBI and US Marshals indicates Christian has been using Snapchat to communicate with family and friends, and police saw a recent Snapchat video, posted by Christian, talking about “sniping people,” according to court records.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is is asked to call 911.

