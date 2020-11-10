Wood County GOP chairman recovering from COVID-19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The chairman of Wood County’s Republican Executive Committee-who last Tuesday was elected to the West Virginia Legislature-has tested positive for COVID-19.

Roger Conley revealed on Facebook this past weekend he was hospitalized for the virus, and treated with the same experimental drugs given President Donald Trump when Trump contracted the virus a month ago.

Conley says he’s now recovering at home with family members who he says have shown minor symptoms.

Conley was elected November 3 to one of three seats up for grabs in the 10th House of Delegates district. Fellow Republicans John Kelly and Vernon Criss were reelected to the other two seats.

He owns Conley Manufacturing near Mineral Wells and has served as a member of Vienna City Council the past four years. He is to take office in the West Virginia Legislature in January.

In his social media post, Conley urges the public to do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus, including taking personal precautions and getting tested.

