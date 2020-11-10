Advertisement

Yeti recalls 250,000 travel mugs for lid burning hazard

Yeti can be reached at 1-833-444-3151
There have been two reports of the lid coming off, although no one has been hurt.
There have been two reports of the lid coming off, although no one has been hurt.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you bought a Yeti mug with a magnetic slider lid recently, you may be due a replacement.

The company is recalling nearly 250,000 of its Rambler 20 oz travel mugs with stronghold lids.

“The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

There have been two reports of it happening, although no one has been hurt.

Yeti says the lid should be returned for a full refund and you should stop using the mug immediately.

If you have any questions, Yeti can be reached at 1-833-444-3151 or emailed at productrecall@yeti.com.

There’s a recall form at this link.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Mowrey
Belpre man arrested on counterfeiting charges
Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 16 deaths, 511 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
COVID-19 outbreak identified in Washington County business

Latest News

Signs replace in-person veterans events
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm
Wood County GOP chairman recovering from COVID-19
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reacts to election results