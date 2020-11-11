3 local teams dropped from WV volleyball tournament.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A heightened state of alert for the Caronavirus in Wood County is costing 3 schools a chance to compete for a championship in this week’s West Virginia high school volleyball tournament.

Tuesday the governing body of high school athletics in the mountain state informed teams from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg Catholic, and Williamstown along with 3 other schools from Putnam County, that they have been dropped from the championship field this week at the Charleston Civic Center.

Wood County is at code Orange in the COVID metrics, and that means they’re not eligible to play under the guidelines laid out by the State Secondary School Activities Commission, and the Department of Education.

For members of the the Parkersburg Big Reds, the news was especially devastating.

The teams had swept it’s way into the Class AAA tournament with sectional and regional crowns last week.

PHS was part of the 8 team big school field that was getting ready to play the on Saturday.

The Big Reds were going after their first title since 2007 and they believed they were peaking at the right time.

Parkersburg Catholic and Williamstown also find themselves on the outside looking after the announcement.

The Crusaders and Yellowjackets were getting ready to go for the glory in Class A on Thursday.

Last week Catholic breezed to championships in the sectionals and regional tournaments to punch it’s ticket to state.

The Yellowjacket earned their berth at state with their runner up finish at the regional.

The Class A field is now down to just 5 teams led by defending state champion Wirt County.

