PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 has been quite a year but Academic Achiever of the Week Skylee Lang, has been working to make it her year. In fact, she’s been doing that all four years of high school.

Skylee is a busy girl. She has bounced between different extracurriculars throughout high school.

She played volleyball for three years, cheerleading for two, and track all four. All this on top of being in the Spanish National Honors Society among other activities. However, if you ask Skylee, cheerleading is her favorite.

“I love to be with everyone. Especially right now, with the coronavirus, it’s nice to be able to get to go to the games,” she said.

If you’re wondering where she gets her drive from, Skylee says she looks to the future.

“My parents have always told me that if I work hard now, then I’ll get to go to the college I want, which will get me the career I want, which will get me to be able to get the life I want someday and that kind of just motivates me,” she said.

And the future is looking bright for Skylee.

She got into the leadership programs of both of her top pick colleges.

One of her dreams is to work in the medical field someday and it looks like she might have a head start.

“Not having a summer job lead me to do those summer classes and it actually helped me to max out on college credits that the school pays for me for the year, which will help me in the future in college pay for less credits,” she said.

Skylee has accumulated over 40 college credits throughout high school.

If she embarks on the medical track in college, she already has a specialty in mind: pediatrics.

“I have babysat my whole life because I have like 26 first cousins and they’re all having babies and I always get to babysit. I also, when I worked as a lifeguard, I got to teach swim lessons to little kids, anywhere from three to seven or eight,” she said.

Some other activities Skylee has been involved with the Pep Club, Prom Committee, and the Varsity Club.

Skylee is on track to graduate as the top senior in her class.

