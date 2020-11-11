Advertisement

Bobcats Zap Zips

Ohio defeats Akron 24-10 in home opener
(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - De’Montre Tuggle rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Ohio beat Akron 24-10.

Ohio has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series. Akron has lost 19 straight games.

Tuggle, who had 239 all-purpose yards in a 30-27 loss to Central Michigan last week, scored on a 9-yard run on the sixth play for Ohio’s second straight game with a TD on its opening possession.

Kurtis Rourke passed for 92 yards for Ohio. Zach Gibson threw for 218 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Akron. 

