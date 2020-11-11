Bobcats Zap Zips

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - De’Montre Tuggle rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Ohio beat Akron 24-10.

Ohio has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series. Akron has lost 19 straight games.

Tuggle, who had 239 all-purpose yards in a 30-27 loss to Central Michigan last week, scored on a 9-yard run on the sixth play for Ohio’s second straight game with a TD on its opening possession.

Kurtis Rourke passed for 92 yards for Ohio. Zach Gibson threw for 218 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Akron.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.