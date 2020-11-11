Crown City, Ohio, man dies in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Crown City, Ohio, man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 7 in Gallia County.

Dustin R. Fooce, 32, was a passenger in a Ford Focus that failed to yield and was hit while turning left from a private parking lot to travel north on Route 7, according to the Gallipolis post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash near mile-marker 14 happened about 1:45 p.m., and the highway was closed for about three hours.

The driver of the Focus, Jason A. Halfhill, 41, of Crown City, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital after the crash, while a passenger, Hayley J. Sisson was taken to Holzer Emergency Medical Center in Gallipolis, the patrol said.

James N. Craft, 34, of Gallipolis, the driver of a Ford F-350 pickup truck, and a juvenile passenger were not injured.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.