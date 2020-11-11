Advertisement

Crown City, Ohio, man dies in Gallia County crash

Dustin R. Fooce,32, of Crown City, Ohio, was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on State...
Dustin R. Fooce,32, of Crown City, Ohio, was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 7 in Gallia County.(MGN)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Crown City, Ohio, man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 7 in Gallia County.

Dustin R. Fooce, 32, was a passenger in a Ford Focus that failed to yield and was hit while turning left from a private parking lot to travel north on Route 7, according to the Gallipolis post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash near mile-marker 14 happened about 1:45 p.m., and the highway was closed for about three hours.

The driver of the Focus, Jason A. Halfhill, 41, of Crown City, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital after the crash, while a passenger, Hayley J. Sisson was taken to Holzer Emergency Medical Center in Gallipolis, the patrol said.

James N. Craft, 34, of Gallipolis, the driver of a Ford F-350 pickup truck, and a juvenile passenger were not injured.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77
U.S. Forest Service crews are battling a fire in the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.
UPDATE: Crews battling fire in Wayne National Forest in Washington County
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
There are at least 32 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health...
MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases

Latest News

Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath says a man tried to rob Maxwell’s Pizza at 6:09 in the...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing pizza restaurant in McConnelsville, Ohio
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Gov. DeWine: Shutdowns, more restrictions possible in Ohio
WTAP News @ 5 - Salvation Army to have Thanksgiving done differently
WTAP News @ 5 - Salvation Army to have Thanksgiving done differently
WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio State game against Maryland canceled
WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio State game against Maryland canceled