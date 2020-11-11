Advertisement

EU says it’s looking forward to better ties with US under Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday said it looked forward to better relations with the United States under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden, and expressed hope the presidential transition will not be “bumpy.”

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell warmly congratulated “Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their historic victory” and said the 27-nation bloc looked forward to better relations than under President Donald Trump.

“It is not a secret, (either), that in the past 4 years things have become complicated,” Borrell told legislators at the European Parliament. Both sides, despite being longstanding allies, disagreed over key topics from trade and security to the fight against climate change.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses the European Parliament on...
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses the European Parliament on relations with the U.S. during a plenary session, in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.(Yves Herman, Pool via AP)

The EU is expected to invite Biden soon to videoconference talks in an attempt to give new impetus to the trans-Atlantic alliance.

“You can rest assured that we are ready to engage fast with the new administration,” Borrell said. But he also alluded to the political problems remaining in the U.S. where Trump has yet to concede defeat. Biden is steadfastly pushing forward with preparations for his presidency.

“We still have to wait until (the) 20th of January because as you know very well it is a quite long transition ahead. Let’s hope it is not going to be a bumpy transition,” Borrell said.

Trump has variously stunned and disappointed the Europeans — most of them members of the NATO military alliance that America leads — by slapping tariffs on EU exports and pulling out of the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77
U.S. Forest Service crews are battling a fire in the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.
UPDATE: Crews battling fire in Wayne National Forest in Washington County
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
There are at least 32 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health...
MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases

Latest News

A grocer is offering "Turkey Insurance" this year, as they expect more people to be cooking...
Whole Foods offers 'Turkey Insurance' this Thanksgiving
In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic...
Hurricanes stay stronger longer after landfall than in past
A yacht hit a bridge in Matlacha, Fla., on Wednesday after coming loose from its moorings in...
Eta: Boats break loose in Matlacha, Fla.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote