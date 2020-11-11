Fort Frye community is excited with state title in sight

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - There is a buzz in the Fort Frye community after the high school football team reached the Ohio state championship final four.

Before the Cadets' matchup with the Springfield Tigers in Zanesville, much of Beverly is showing its support.

The fans of these high schoolers have been with them all the way through this season. Even with the COVID-19 restrictions.

Those that could not go to the games in-person watched on a live stream.

This season has been a special one for alums and future Fort Frye students

“I think that it’s a real testament to Coach Huck and what he’s been able to accomplish here over the last 12 to 13 years since he came back to Fort Frye," says Washington County Commissioner-elect and Fort Frye alum, Charlie Schilling. "And I think really it’s a testament to what he’s been able to bring to the program and build the program. I think the players involved right now have put in so much hard work and they’re just good football players. They love the game, and it’s nice to see them. We’re so proud of them up here in the Beverly community.”

The big game is this Saturday. You can live stream the game using the link that will be on the Fort Frye football Facebook page.

