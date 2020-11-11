Gov. DeWine: Shutdowns, more restrictions possible in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio now has the tools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statewide address late Wednesday afternoon, making his remarks as the daily number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to hit record numbers during November.

Ohio reported 5,874 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 267,356.

DeWine, a Republican, said the virus, which largely hit the state’s larger cities over the summer, has now spread and is growing across rural portions of the state. He also expressed concern about a “third wave” happening at the start of the flu season.

DeWine also implored Ohioans to wear a mask in public areas and businesses, announcing that if the current trends continue, restaurants, bars and fitness centers could be forced to close by Nov. 19.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, DeWine announced the formation of a new unit to to ensure that stores and businesses enforce mask-wearing rules that went into effect in late July. Warnings and possible shut-down orders are possible punishments for businesses that do not post signs or enforce the mask mandate.

DeWine also said schools and colleges could be forced to switch to virtual learning in January if current trends are not reversed. He thanked higher-education leaders across the state for their efforts so far and for not bringing students back to campus after the Thanksgiving break.

This is a developing story. We will have updates online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.