Advertisement

Gov. DeWine: Shutdowns, more restrictions possible in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness center could be forced to close by Nov. 19 if COVID-19 trends aren't reversed.(WTAP)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio now has the tools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statewide address late Wednesday afternoon, making his remarks as the daily number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to hit record numbers during November.

Ohio reported 5,874 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 267,356.

DeWine, a Republican, said the virus, which largely hit the state’s larger cities over the summer, has now spread and is growing across rural portions of the state. He also expressed concern about a “third wave” happening at the start of the flu season.

DeWine also implored Ohioans to wear a mask in public areas and businesses, announcing that if the current trends continue, restaurants, bars and fitness centers could be forced to close by Nov. 19.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, DeWine announced the formation of a new unit to to ensure that stores and businesses enforce mask-wearing rules that went into effect in late July. Warnings and possible shut-down orders are possible punishments for businesses that do not post signs or enforce the mask mandate.

DeWine also said schools and colleges could be forced to switch to virtual learning in January if current trends are not reversed. He thanked higher-education leaders across the state for their efforts so far and for not bringing students back to campus after the Thanksgiving break.

This is a developing story. We will have updates online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77
U.S. Forest Service crews are battling a fire in the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.
UPDATE: Crews battling fire in Wayne National Forest in Washington County
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
There are at least 32 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health...
MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases

Latest News

Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath says a man tried to rob Maxwell’s Pizza at 6:09 in the...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing pizza restaurant in McConnelsville, Ohio
Dustin R. Fooce,32, of Crown City, Ohio, was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on State...
Crown City, Ohio, man dies in Gallia County crash
WTAP News @ 5 - Salvation Army to have Thanksgiving done differently
WTAP News @ 5 - Salvation Army to have Thanksgiving done differently
WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio State game against Maryland canceled
WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio State game against Maryland canceled