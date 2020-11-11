Justice cites Veterans Day to keep up the fight against COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice Wednesday pointed to Veterans Day as an example of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

That came during his Wednesday briefing, where he was questioned about the rising cases and death, and about how they have already affected upcoming high school playoffs.

Referring to what some have called “COVID fatigue”, the governor said the pandemic is like an invading foreign enemy, one against whom military servicemen and women have defended our country.

“If we had an invading enemy right on our borders, we would pick it up like you can’t imagine. We wouldn’t be tired; we wouldn’t be frustrated; we wouldn’t be any of those things. But you see, that’s exactly what we have.”

Justice repeated the state is “looking at everything” to slow down the rising number of cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced it has posted on its website guidelines for family and other gatherings during the holiday season.

And the Republican governor vowed to support President-Elect Joe Biden if legal challenges and any potential recounts do not change the outcome of the presidential race.

Throughout his first term, Justice has repeatedly talked about his friendship with President Donald Trump, and Trump’s support for West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.