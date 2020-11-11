Advertisement

Justice cites Veterans Day to keep up the fight against COVID

Said public should look at it like “an enemy at our border”
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice Wednesday pointed to Veterans Day as an example of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

That came during his Wednesday briefing, where he was questioned about the rising cases and death, and about how they have already affected upcoming high school playoffs.

Referring to what some have called “COVID fatigue”, the governor said the pandemic is like an invading foreign enemy, one against whom military servicemen and women have defended our country.

“If we had an invading enemy right on our borders, we would pick it up like you can’t imagine. We wouldn’t be tired; we wouldn’t be frustrated; we wouldn’t be any of those things. But you see, that’s exactly what we have.”

Justice repeated the state is “looking at everything” to slow down the rising number of cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced it has posted on its website guidelines for family and other gatherings during the holiday season.

And the Republican governor vowed to support President-Elect Joe Biden if legal challenges and any potential recounts do not change the outcome of the presidential race.

Throughout his first term, Justice has repeatedly talked about his friendship with President Donald Trump, and Trump’s support for West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77
U.S. Forest Service crews are battling a fire in the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.
UPDATE: Crews battling fire in Wayne National Forest in Washington County
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
There are at least 32 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health...
MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases

Latest News

Big Reds
PHS AD hopes for change in alert status before Sunday
Veterans Day 2020
Rain, COVID, don’t stop Veterans Day in Parkersburg
Salvation Army to have Thanksgiving done differently
Salvation Army plans changes for annual Thanksgiving Day meal
UV light created help combat COVID-19
UV light created to help combat COVID-19