Man arrested for allegedly robbing pizza restaurant in McConnelsville, Ohio

Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath says a man tried to rob Maxwell’s Pizza at 6:09 in the morning on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio, (WTAP) - Sheriff Douglas McGrath says that on Wednesday November 11, 2020, at 6:09 a.m., the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery at Maxwell’s Pizza on 975 N. Riverside Drive in McConnelsville.

An employee who comes in early to prepare for opening had heard voices near the rear door. He went to see what it was and was confronted by a man with a large knife. The employee was able to make it to a bathroom and lock himself inside it. The employee said that the suspect tried several times to get inside the bathroom until he yelled that he had called the police.

The suspect did eventually leave the restaurant, but not before stealing several items and disappearing into the woods nearby.

At 7:20 a.m., Chief Deputy James Fisher was patrolling the area and noticed a man hiding near the McConnelsville Car Wash on 1st Street. He arrested him for the robbery.

Sheriff McGrath says, “My office is small, but we all do a great job working together as a team, this is vitally important in keeping the community as safe as we can.”

The man’s name has not been released yet.

