Mister Bee donates chips to veterans

Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In honor of Veterans Day, the Mister Bee potato chip company donated bags of chips to approximately 108 veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic on Tuesday.

“[The veterans] were pretty happy to see that people care about them. I don’t think the veterans always get enough care. A lot of people sort of forget about them once they get back,” said Rob Graham, key account manager.

In addition, the company offers a five-ounce “Salute Our Veterans” bag and donates 25 cents to the U.S.O. each time one of the bags is sold, with owner Mary Anne Ketelsen matching that amount.

Graham noted that Ketelesen is dedicated to supporting area veterans. Indeed, the company has hosted other similar programs, such as its February “chip challenge”, during which time the company had set the goal of selling 250,000 of the bags.

The veteran-themed bags are also available for purchase on the company’s website.

