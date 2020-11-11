Advertisement

Obituary: Brandy Marie Cullum

Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brandy Marie Cullum 26, is at peace and free of her demons.

Born April 14, 1994 in Parkersburg, WV to Eric K. Cullum (Christina Workman) and Paula (Wendy) McCarty (Doug Snider).

In addition to her parents she is survived by her grandparents, Connie and Bud Cullum and Dianna Murphy Morrison, her significant other John Brown; her sisters, Erica Newberry and Krista McCarty; her brother, Eric K. Cullum II; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held November 13, 2020 at 6PM at the Peoples Church, 1067 Old River Road, Williamstown, WV.

Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cullum family.

