Obituary: Frances Mayree Clark Smith Walker

Frances Mayree Clark Smith Walker, 81, of Millstone, WV, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020, at the home of her youngest daughter.

She was born on March 7, 1939, in Rockbridge County, VA, a daughter of the late Ashby Clark and Lelia Sorrells Clark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Gene, Lewis, Ed, Jake, and Frank Clark and sister Margaret Coleman.

She will be missed by her daughters Sherry and son-in-law Ted Hall of Millstone, WV, Bonnie Clark of Buena Vista, VA, and Janey Sorrells of TN, son Danny Smith of Buena Vista, VA, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, two sisters Mary Smith and Ruth Sorrells, one brother Tom Clark, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends, and fur babies.

She worked hard, loved God, and loved life. A memorial service will be set at a later date.