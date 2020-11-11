Advertisement

Obituary: Frank Howard Wolfram

Published: Nov. 11, 2020
Frank Howard Wolfram, 87, of Five Forks, WV, passed away on October 31, 2020, at Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born April 27, 1933, in Library, PA, a son of the late William J. and Mary Elizabeth Lang Wolfram.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, William “Billy” Wolfram and George Wolfram and sisters, Blanche Smith, Nancy Vrana, and twins Sally McDonough and Susie Elias.

He was a farmer and carpenter his whole life.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy A. Wolfram, and her adult children, Howard J. McCartney of PA, Michael A. McCartney of Oregon, Walter A. McCartney of WV, Stacey A. Leitzel of PA, Tracey A. Snyder of MD, and Stephen A. McCartney of IL; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.  Also, surviving are three sisters and one brother, Dorothy Simon of PA, Sherrey Black of DE, Jo Ann Dunn of VA, and Jack R. Wolfram of PA.

Per Frank’s request, he has been cremated.  Arrangements are being handled by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV.  No public service will be held.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuenralhomes.com

