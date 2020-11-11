Obituary: Larry L. Lemley

Larry L. Lemley, 73, of Parkersburg passed away November 10, 2020 at home.

Larry was born December 21, 1946 in Parkersburg to the late Walter Lawrence Lemley and Linnie Florence Townsend Lemley. Larry graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1966, and was a member of Lubeck Church of Christ. He enjoyed NASCAR, bowling on a senior league with his sister, Shirley Hunt, and Karaoke. He delivered Pizza for Pizza Hut for nearly 30 years. He made many lifelong friends through his job over the years.

Left to cherish his memory are loving wife, Doris House Lemley; son, Larry Lemley Jr. (Mandi Marlowe Lemley and Seth) of Vienna; daughters, Angela Marie Lemley of Parkersburg, and Rita Rockhold of Texas; sisters, Shirley Hunt, and Kathy Ingram (Tim) of Washington, WV; and brother, William Lemley (Mary) of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Watters.

Due to CoVid-19, there will be a private graveside service at Sunset Memory Gardens, 1934 Dupont Road, Parkersburg, WV 26103.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice or the Cancer unit for WVU Medicine.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.sunsetparkersburg.com

