Obituary: Shirley Marie Vincent

Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shirley Marie Vincent, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Worthington Healthcare Center.

She was born April 8, 1940, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Warren and Pauline Wilson Buck.

Shirley enjoyed bingo and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Ray Fleming (Julie) of Parkersburg, Rhoda McFee (David) of Parkersburg, Kevin Vincent (Karen) of Mineral Wells and Trudy Kerby (Wayne) of Parkersburg; one sister, Parma Barton (Earl) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Anna Hilverding, Stephanie Mercer, Tessa Liston, Travis Vincent, Tyler Vincent, Melanie Riser, Tabitha McFee, Jessica Morehead and Kevin Riser; and great-grandchildren, Alex Lively, Remi Hilverding, Kynlee Ankrom, Aleigha Ankrom, Sydney Cottrell, Audrey Davis, Cooper Davis, Katie Vincent, Oliver Vincent, Andrew Hutson, Joseph Lipps, Anthony Fleming, Austin Dailey, Cashiz Riser, Addison Hartley, Bentley Hartley and Brooklyn Hartley.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Thomas Vincent; one son, Mark Vincent; one grandson, Christopher Fleming; and great-granddaughter, Emma Jean Anne Davis.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Vincent family.

