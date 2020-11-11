Obituary: William Ray “Billy” Watkins

William Ray “Billy” Watkins, 56, of Chloe, WV passed away November 7, 2020, as a result of an accident.

He was born November 23, 1964, a son of the late Willie and Rhea Cooper Watkins.

He is survived by daughter Tiffany Watkins, brothers Larry McDonald, Melvin McDonald, and many other brothers and sisters.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son Phillip Ray Watkins.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Metheney Cemetery, Chloe, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

