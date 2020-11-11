Ohio State/Maryland football game canceled

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The football game between Ohio State and the University of Maryland, scheduled for Saturday at 3 P.M. in College Park, Maryland, has been canceled.

The University of Maryland announced an elevated number of COVID-19 cases among its athletics program. As a result, the school has paused all team-related activities.

The game will not be rescheduled.

