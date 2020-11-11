Advertisement

Ohio State/Maryland football game canceled

Ohio State season ticket holders have options when it comes to 2020 football season.
Ohio State season ticket holders have options when it comes to 2020 football season.(AP images)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The football game between Ohio State and the University of Maryland, scheduled for Saturday at 3 P.M. in College Park, Maryland, has been canceled.

The University of Maryland announced an elevated number of COVID-19 cases among its athletics program. As a result, the school has paused all team-related activities.

The game will not be rescheduled.

