PHS AD hopes for change in alert status before Sunday

Calls for more testing to reduce positivity rate
Big Reds
Big Reds(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Time is running out for counties hoping to lower their COVID-19 positivity rates in time for local high schools to play in the West Virginia state football playoffs this weekend.

One of the schools in those counties is Parkersburg High School.

Currently, the Big Reds are set to play Sunday: a date scheduled in hopes Wood County can move its color-coded alert status from “orange”.

Williamstown and St. Marys High Schools also have Sunday games scheduled. Williamstown, like PHS, faces having its game cancelled if Wood County’s status doesn’t change.

Pleasants County is currently “gold” on the education map, but plays Wheeling Central, from the “orange” Ohio County.

It’s all about lowering the positivity rate, which now is above 5% and rising.

PHS Athletic Director Chris Way says as many people as possible need to get tested, not only to lower the positivity rate, but to determine who’s spreading the virus.

“If these asymptomatic people come up positive," Way says, "the good thing about that is they’ll know they’re positive, they’ll know they can quarantine, and they’ll stop spreading the disease. But until we can get everybody out in the community to go out and regularly get tested, I think our numbers are just going to continue to grow.”

In order for its teams to play Sunday, Wood County needs to be at “gold”, “yellow” or “green” on the West Virginia weekly education map. The latest map is to be issued Saturday night.

