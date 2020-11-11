Rain, COVID, don’t stop Veterans Day in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was a smaller than normal gathering, but Parkersburg City Park was, as usual, the setting for the city’s annual Veterans Day commemoration.

The ceremonies included the usual playing of taps, the salute to each of the branches of the military, and the laying of wreaths at the park’s war and veterans memorials.

What was missing this year was what normally comes before the ceremony-the parade from Parkersburg High School to City Park, which fell victim to the pandemic.

But there were-another tradition maintained-speakers, including a local woman who served as a nurse during the Vietnam War, later working for a long time at Parkersburg’s hospitals.

Capt. Sue Rymer served as a nurse in Vietnam from 1968-71, earning several honors, including the Bronze Star Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

She says her efforts, and those of her fellow nurses, doctors and surgeons, saved a lot of lives.

“If they got to a hospital in Vietnam, 90 percent of them were moved on to rehab or some treatment. The ones we actually got in hospitals, 90 percent of them made it.”

A growing issue: suicide among veterans, was also addressed.

Speakers called on the audience, made up largely to their fellow veterans, to reach out to veterans to give them support. Many, they said, are used to “sucking it up” during their military service, and, unfortunately, continue to do so when they come home.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.