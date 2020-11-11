Salvation Army plans changes for annual Thanksgiving Day meal

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army of Parkersburg still plans to having its annual Thanksgiving service this year, but things will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With restrictions in place, the Salvation Army will be providing Thanksgiving Day meals by carryout or delivery.

Salvation Army officers are asking those in the community to volunteer to deliver food for families that apply for this service.

“We do need volunteers to make that happen successfully," says Salvation Army Major Carey Richmond. "So we do utilize our volunteers to make sure those meals are delivered. Anybody who wants to volunteer they can call us here at the Salvation Army in Parkersburg and just let us know that they would like to volunteer that way we can kind of have an estimate as to how many we have.”

Anyone wanting a meal delivered will need to apply by Friday, and anyone picking a dinner will need to do so at the Salvation Army location on Fifth Street in Parkersburg.

The Salvation Army is also still looking for bell ringers for its annual holiday fundraiser.

If you are interested in applying, you can call 304-485-4529.

