Advertisement

Salvation Army plans changes for annual Thanksgiving Day meal

Salvation Army to have Thanksgiving done differently
Salvation Army to have Thanksgiving done differently(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army of Parkersburg still plans to having its annual Thanksgiving service this year, but things will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With restrictions in place, the Salvation Army will be providing Thanksgiving Day meals by carryout or delivery.

Salvation Army officers are asking those in the community to volunteer to deliver food for families that apply for this service.

“We do need volunteers to make that happen successfully," says Salvation Army Major Carey Richmond. "So we do utilize our volunteers to make sure those meals are delivered. Anybody who wants to volunteer they can call us here at the Salvation Army in Parkersburg and just let us know that they would like to volunteer that way we can kind of have an estimate as to how many we have.”

Anyone wanting a meal delivered will need to apply by Friday, and anyone picking a dinner will need to do so at the Salvation Army location on Fifth Street in Parkersburg.

The Salvation Army is also still looking for bell ringers for its annual holiday fundraiser.

If you are interested in applying, you can call 304-485-4529.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77
U.S. Forest Service crews are battling a fire in the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.
UPDATE: Crews battling fire in Wayne National Forest in Washington County
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
There are at least 32 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health...
MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases

Latest News

Big Reds
PHS AD hopes for change in alert status before Sunday
Governor Justice holds press conference
Justice cites Veterans Day to keep up the fight against COVID
Veterans Day 2020
Rain, COVID, don’t stop Veterans Day in Parkersburg
UV light created help combat COVID-19
UV light created to help combat COVID-19