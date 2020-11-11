Advertisement

String of brush fires most-likely linked to arson

John Bird updated WTAP on the brush fires investigation on Tuesday
John Bird updated WTAP on the brush fires investigation on Tuesday(file | Laura Bowen)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Department of Forestry Investigator John Bird says that a string of brush fires on Saturday were most-likely the result of arson.

The fires burned at Briarwood, Whispering Pines, Deerwalk Highway, and Jericho Road Saturday afternoon.

Multiple volunteer fire departments helped with the fires - including Waverly, Williamstown, Deerwalk, and Eastwood.

Fire Chief McAtee reported the fires as suspicious. Now community members with any information are being asked to call the arson hotline.

The number is 304-275-0261.

You can also report information on the West Virginia Department of Forestry’s website.

